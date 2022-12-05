Commissioner issues directives for activating college after building completion

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of Education Works Department to complete the construction of the building of Government Girls Degree College Tando Jam and activate it at the earliest so that female students of the areas could get education facility at their nearest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of Education Works Department to complete the construction of the building of Government Girls Degree College Tando Jam and activate it at the earliest so that female students of the areas could get education facility at their nearest.

The Commissioner issued such directives while visiting the site and holding meetings with the officers of concerned departments on Monday.

The college principal briefed the commissioner about the issues being faced by the college administration including shortage of teachers and furniture. On a query from the commissioner, the director colleges assured that shortage of teachers and furniture will be overcome through alternate arrangements and the education process will be activated within one week.

The chief engineer education works department also assured that construction of the boundary wall of the college as well as installation of window pans, ceiling fans and lights in class rooms will be completed with immediate effect.

The commissioner while issuing necessary directives including the construction of college auditorium and multi functional hall has asked the assistant commissioner taluka rural to submit the compliance report to his office on daily basis.