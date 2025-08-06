Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviewed progress of Quetta Development Package projects and vowed to address challenges in the ongoing projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviewed progress of Quetta Development Package projects and vowed to address challenges in the ongoing projects.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division, Shahzeb Khan Kakar to assess work underway and identify obstacles impeding timely completion of key infrastructure initiatives under Quetta Development Package.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Meharullah Badini, Director Development Quetta Division Zahoor Ahmed, Legal Advisor to the Commissioner Advocate Noor Ahmed Kakar, Project Director of the Quetta Development Package Rafiq Baloch, Deputy Project Directors Abid Mehmood and Saleem Razaq (Flyover Project), contractors, builders, and other relevant officials.

The projects discussed included Zarghoon Road, Inscumb Road Phase II, Sariab Service Road, Samungli Road, Gahi Khan Chowk Interchange, and Custom Interchange, among others. The meeting offered a comprehensive briefing on the progress made so far, while also highlighting a series of technical and administrative hurdles hampering developments.

Officials informed the meeting that although several projects are moving forward at a rapid pace, critical issues such as the relocation of utility services including gas pipelines, power poles, PTCL cables as well as land acquisition, parking at the AG Office, and the relocation of government employee housing under the Health Department, are delaying progress. They emphasized the need for effective coordination between all concerned departments to resolve these issues swiftly.

Commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar, while addressing the participants, reaffirmed the significance of the Quetta Development Package as a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and aesthetics. He stressed that the completion of these projects would not only improve urban facilities but also help in significantly reducing traffic congestion.

He directed all utility service providers including QESCO, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), PTCL, and others to ensure full cooperation in facilitating uninterrupted work on the projects.

Specifically, he instructed that all hindrances to the construction of the Sariab Service Road be removed immediately and that the project be completed by December 2025.

Commissioner Kakar also called for urgent action to repair non-functional streetlights on Airport Road and for the immediate removal of debris at Gahi Khan Chowk.

He further underlined that the Quetta Development Package is a critical part of the Government of Balochistan’s strategic development plan, backed by substantial funding. “Any negligence will not be tolerated,” he warned, urging all departments to work collaboratively to ensure timely project completion.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given on both the progress achieved and the remedial steps being taken to eliminate barriers to implementation. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to accelerate development efforts and uphold high standards of public service delivery.