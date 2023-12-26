Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa here Tuesday visited various sections of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to review the ongoing renovation work in its Emergency Block

The Commissioner was briefed by the PIC Management, NESPAK, TEPA and contractors that finishing work has started on the ground floor of PIC, while construction and renovation work has also started on the second floor, and tile work on the third floor of PIC is in progress. Randhawa visited all the three floors and directed the quarters concerned to complete the three floors of PIC Emergency Building as per the deadlines. He also visited the designated area for Sarai (guest house) and reviewed ongoing revamping works in the hospital.

At the collection and diagnostic center of the hospital, he directed to prepare the structure design for shifting of the power generator.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said that renovation of the front part of PIC Emergency is also nearing completion. A big SMD would be installed on the facade. He added that a PIC monument would also be installed outside the Emergency Block, and routes are being provided for easy access of ambulances and vehicles to the Emergency Block. Under the new traffic plan around the PIC Emergency Block, he mentioned, there would be zero disruption to patients and ambulances.

