Commissioner Reviews Safa Quetta Project, Emphasizes Improved Waste Management System
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division, Shahzaib Khan Kakar, presiding over a meeting on Friday, reviewed the financial progress of the Safa Quetta Project, the city’s sanitation status, and discuss the integration of newly established union councils into the waste management framework.
The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini, Metropolitan Corporation Chief Ataullah, Assistant Commissioner Political Kaleemullah, and senior officials from Safa Quetta, the Finance Department, and other relevant agencies.
During the session, Safa Quetta officials provided a detailed briefing on the initiatives taken for maintaining cleanliness in the city. They also discussed door-to-door garbage collection, availability and utilization of machinery, daily waste generation, and challenges related to landfill management.
It was revealed that Safa Quetta had collected and disposed of over 250,000 tons of waste this year alone, with an average of 900 tons being processed daily.
The Commissioner instructed concerned departments to remove all obstacles hampering sanitation services, ensure that all machinery remains fully operational, and resolve landfill issues.
Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar called for a comprehensive survey in newly created union councils to estimate the daily waste output, enabling tailored and effective waste management strategies in those areas.
Furthermore, the meeting was informed that the Traders Association and several housing societies had expressed strong interest in adopting the door-to-door collection service. The Commissioner directed that the Safa Quetta Project to expedite the implementation of this system in order to help address financial challenges while simultaneously improving urban cleanliness.
Commissioner urged citizens to participate in keeping Quetta clean. “Avoid discarding waste in streets and use trash bins,” he added. “This is our city and it is our collective responsibility to preserve its beauty and ensure a healthier environment for everyone."
