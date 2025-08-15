Civil society urged to contribute in afforestation efforts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Additional Commissioner Coordination Bahawalpur Dr Nair Mustafa emphasised that preventing deforestation and expanding forests are now our lifelines in the fight against climate change, noting that Pakistan is among the top five nations most affected by global warming.

He spoke at a ceremony held in connection with the monsoon season. He urged civil society, the Forest Department, and other government agencies to actively participate in afforestation efforts, highlighting that a whole-of-society approach is essential for success.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Nasir Shehzad Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner City Khalil Ahmed, AC Sadar Bahawalpur Quratulain, District Public Prosecutor Nadeem Iqbal Khakwani, Conservator of Forest Division Bahawalpur Kamran Kazmi, CEO education Bahawalpur Tawakal Hussain, Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer (PERA) Asghar Ali, and DFO Bahawalpur Muhammad Abid Kokab, along with representatives from civil society, were present at the occasion.

During the event, it was announced that the Forest Division Bahawalpur has launched a monsoon tree-planting campaign to double the joy of Independence Day celebrations. Under this campaign, 15,000 saplings will be planted in the forests near Bahawalpur.

In the first phase, 2,000 saplings were planted across eight acres, with the remaining target of 15,000 to be completed soon. A senior official noted that a significant decrease in forest area is a major contributor to global warming and urged everyone to plant as many trees as possible across the country to ensure the campaign’s success.