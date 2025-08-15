Civil Society Urged To Contribute In Afforestation Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Additional Commissioner Coordination Bahawalpur Dr Nair Mustafa emphasised that preventing deforestation and expanding forests are now our lifelines in the fight against climate change, noting that Pakistan is among the top five nations most affected by global warming.
He spoke at a ceremony held in connection with the monsoon season. He urged civil society, the Forest Department, and other government agencies to actively participate in afforestation efforts, highlighting that a whole-of-society approach is essential for success.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Nasir Shehzad Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner City Khalil Ahmed, AC Sadar Bahawalpur Quratulain, District Public Prosecutor Nadeem Iqbal Khakwani, Conservator of Forest Division Bahawalpur Kamran Kazmi, CEO education Bahawalpur Tawakal Hussain, Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer (PERA) Asghar Ali, and DFO Bahawalpur Muhammad Abid Kokab, along with representatives from civil society, were present at the occasion.
During the event, it was announced that the Forest Division Bahawalpur has launched a monsoon tree-planting campaign to double the joy of Independence Day celebrations. Under this campaign, 15,000 saplings will be planted in the forests near Bahawalpur.
In the first phase, 2,000 saplings were planted across eight acres, with the remaining target of 15,000 to be completed soon. A senior official noted that a significant decrease in forest area is a major contributor to global warming and urged everyone to plant as many trees as possible across the country to ensure the campaign’s success.
Recent Stories
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil society urged to contribute in afforestation efforts3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Safa Quetta Project, emphasizes improved waste management system3 minutes ago
-
KP government helicopter crashes during, 3 crew member martyred3 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Board of Studies of Quranic Sciences Department held at IUB13 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan13 minutes ago
-
13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates 2,071 people to safety in Swat13 minutes ago
-
Second phase of CM Green Tractor program launched13 minutes ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with enthralling puppet show “Story of Pakistan”13 minutes ago
-
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully23 minutes ago
-
Agriculture minister chairs meeting on good governance roadmap23 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence23 minutes ago