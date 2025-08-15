Open Menu

KP Government Helicopter Crashes During, 3 Crew Member Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed on Friday while engaged in flood relief operations in Mohmand district, resulting in the deaths of all three crew members on board, authorities confirmed.

The aircraft was part of the provincial government's flood response efforts when it went down in the district.

Rescue teams and local people quickly reached the crash site and recovered the bodies of the crew members.

Chief Mimics Ali Amin Gandapur and KP government expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it a tragic loss during critical relief operations.

