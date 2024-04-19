Commissioner Stresses To Complete All Ongoing Projects Without Delay
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi directed the concerned departments to expedite the works on all ongoing developmental projects for timely completion.
Chairing a meeting here on Friday, he emphasized the availability of sufficient funds for the initiatives.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur and other senior officers concerned.
The meeting focused on reviewing the advancement of development projects in various sectors including electricity, roads, health, education, and tourism.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo provided a comprehensive overview of the progress being made on development projects and shared details during a briefing to the divisional commissioner Sukkur.
Recent Stories
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish CGS calls on Minister for Defence9 minutes ago
-
Minister briefed on hydroponic system for agriculture development9 minutes ago
-
Lanjar orders security high alert across Sindh19 minutes ago
-
Govt absorbs Rs 45 bln burden, spares public from sales tax, petroleum levy: Tarar19 minutes ago
-
Rains play havoc with KP; 36 killed, 2391 houses damaged19 minutes ago
-
22 suspects arrested with illegal weapons, drugs19 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians perturbed over terrorism resurge, violence of bandits in Katcha areas19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals28 minutes ago
-
No normalcy but silence of graveyard in IIOJK: Ruhullah Mehdi28 minutes ago
-
Protest held in Srinagar, Baramulla against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Kazakhstan: Speaker29 minutes ago
-
Minister advocates for IT sector growth with public-private collaboration29 minutes ago