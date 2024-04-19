Open Menu

Commissioner Stresses To Complete All Ongoing Projects Without Delay

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner stresses to complete all ongoing projects without delay

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi directed the concerned departments to expedite the works on all ongoing developmental projects for timely completion.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, he emphasized the availability of sufficient funds for the initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur and other senior officers concerned.

The meeting focused on reviewing the advancement of development projects in various sectors including electricity, roads, health, education, and tourism.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo provided a comprehensive overview of the progress being made on development projects and shared details during a briefing to the divisional commissioner Sukkur.

