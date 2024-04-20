Commissioner Takes Stock Of By-election Preparations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday visited the RO (Returning Officer) offices of three Constituencies established at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) to review operational measures.
The commissioner scrutinized the dispatch of polling materials, provision of transportation, and monitoring arrangements for by-elections. During his visit to the dispatch counters, he was informed that 70 percent of the materials had been dispatched. He emphasized the seamless provision of all supplies and transportation from the RO offices.
Commissioner Randhawa stated that all departments are in close coordination with the presiding officers and are providing full cooperation. He instructed all personnel to fulfill their duties diligently, warning that strict action will be taken against those who remain absent from duty.
DIG Operations Lahore Ali Naseer Rizvi briefed the commissioner about the security arrangements for the by-elections.
The commissioner also received a briefing on the polling scheme from the returning officers of NA 118, PP 147, and PP 149.
Meanwhile, the commissioner made a surprise visit to the Ghari Shahu area to assess the implementation of official rates and weight of roti and naan.
He inspected various tandoors to ensure compliance with government-mandated prices and weights. The commissioner stated that the government-fixed price for 100 grams of roti in Lahore and Kasur is Rs. 16, and the price for 120 grams of naan is Rs. 20, while in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, the price of roti is set at Rs. 15 and Rs. 20 for naan.
He clarified that the Punjab government's directives regarding bread prices are being implemented, and there will be no tolerance for any violations of the prescribed prices. He also interacted with customers at various hotels regarding the prices of bread, and they expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts to enforce lower prices.
