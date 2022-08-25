Commissioner visits hospital in flood-hit Paroa, reviews medical facilities

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq visited category-D Hospital Paroa to review the medical facilities there besides inspecting various sections of the hospital.

The commissioner was there to ensure that proper healthcare and treatment was being provided to people, especially the flood victims. He also inquired about the attendance of the staff and availability of medicines at the hospital.

He also found that the operation theater was dysfunctional, and strictly instructed the hospital administration to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients immediately.

Later, the commissioner also visited the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Paroa and directed the officials of departments concerned, including the administrative officers that the protection of people's lives and property should be their top priority.

Therefore, no negligence would be tolerated. Timely information should be given to ensure immediate rescue and relief operations, he said.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed.