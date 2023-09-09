Committee formed to curb power theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A district enforcement committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, has been formed to deal with electricity theft issues.

District Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent Engineer Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and representatives of law-enforcement agencies will be members of the committee.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan said that electricity theft was a national crime and enforcement committee would deal with electricity theft in the district and strict action would be taken against electricity thieves.

He appealed to citizens to report about electricity thieves to the District Emergency Control Room number 9250011. Their Names will be kept confidential.