Commonwealth Delegation Receives Briefing On Election Preparations In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Commonwealth observers reached DRO office in Hyderabad to review the conduct and arrangements of general elections.
On this occasion, DRO/Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh, and District Election Commissioner Parvez Ahmed Kalwar briefed the Commonwealth representatives Jacob Goma and Emily Rohades about the elections.
The delegation was informed that 1,225,147 votes have been registered in 4 talukas of Hyderabad district, including 662,713 males and 652,434 females. The General elections will be held in the district for 3 national and 6 provincial assembly seats and a total of 3219 polling booths will be set up in 883 polling stations.
They were informed that there are 365 sensitive and 181 highly sensitive polling stations in Hyderabad district.
On this occasion, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh informed the delegation that Hyderabad is a peaceful city where there is no security problem, but all arrangements have been made to deal with any untoward incident while the Pakistan Army and Rangers will also perform their duties. On this occasion, RO, PS 63 Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui was also present there.
