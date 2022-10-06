Complaints of people being resolved in 60 days: federal ombudsman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said on Thursday that the office was resolving outstanding issues of people related to more than 180 departments in the shortest possible time of 60 days.

Talking to the media during his visit to the regional office here, he said special focus was being put on resolving pension issues of retired employees of various departments.

He said the complainants, including pensioners, widows and orphans, were getting relief through the office of the federal ombudsman, adding that a total of 110,000 complaints were entertained by the office during the current year.

Ejaz Qureshi said advisors of the federal ombudsman were visiting far flung areas and providing awareness to people about the functioning of the office and relief had been provided to people through different departments.

He said currently, 16 regional offices were working in the country and now the ombudsman office was planning to open more offices in far flung areas to expand the functioning of the office.

He said that ombudsman advisors were also holding open courts in different areas for the awareness of the common man.

"At least 900 applications were in pipeline as it has no jurisdiction of the federal ombudsman office but law allows the office to resolve issues through motivation and reconciliation." he said. Under this system, the advisor called both parties and resolved their issues through mutual understanding, he added.

He urged the media to highlight problems resolved by the federal ombudsman for the awareness so that more people could approach the office.

He said the implementation rate on the federal ombudsman's decision was 90 to 96 per cent.

The ombudsman office had helped people for getting financial relief of over Rs 2 billion from variousdepartments, he concluded.