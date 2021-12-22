Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO) Mubasshar Mekan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to control crimes and provide safe and secured atmosphere to the people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mubasshar Mekan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to control crimes and provide safe and secured atmosphere to the people.

Addressing a press conference in Police Line here on Wednesday, he said that after his appointment as CPO Faisalabad he had suspended a number of police officers including 2 Station House Officers (SHO) on the charge of their negligence, delinquency and corruption. He said that the major problem of Faisalabad was crime while the police officers as well as officials used to make excuses. Therefore, a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to maintain law and order in the district, he said, adding that this strategy would be implemented in its true spirit to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the people and no excuse in this regard would be entertained.

He said that he had also displayed his official numbers outside all police stations and police posts so that people could contact him directly if they found any corrupt personnel in the police department.

He said that 30 cases have so far been registered during December this after receiving call on Rescue 15 whereas average response time was recorded 12 minutes which would be further trimmed down to 10 minutes.

The CPO further said that area and duration of police patrolling would be increased gradually in the district.

"At present, we are focusing crime pockets of 11 police stations to arrest proclaimed offenders, court absconders, record holders and other criminals, he said, adding that in second phase, we would target the dens of drug traffickers and bust out their gangs."He said that officials of special branch and CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) would conduct search operations jointly for arrest of miscreants. He said that 6 vehicles have been provided to Millat Town police station in addition to deploying motorcycle squads and Dolphin force to beef up security in this area.

All police officials have been made bound to spend at least 7 hours daily at their duty points and deal the people politely and decently, he added.