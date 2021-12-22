UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Strategy Evolved To Control Crimes: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:46 PM

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Mubasshar Mekan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to control crimes and provide safe and secured atmosphere to the people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mubasshar Mekan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to control crimes and provide safe and secured atmosphere to the people.

Addressing a press conference in Police Line here on Wednesday, he said that after his appointment as CPO Faisalabad he had suspended a number of police officers including 2 Station House Officers (SHO) on the charge of their negligence, delinquency and corruption. He said that the major problem of Faisalabad was crime while the police officers as well as officials used to make excuses. Therefore, a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to maintain law and order in the district, he said, adding that this strategy would be implemented in its true spirit to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the people and no excuse in this regard would be entertained.

He said that he had also displayed his official numbers outside all police stations and police posts so that people could contact him directly if they found any corrupt personnel in the police department.

He said that 30 cases have so far been registered during December this after receiving call on Rescue 15 whereas average response time was recorded 12 minutes which would be further trimmed down to 10 minutes.

The CPO further said that area and duration of police patrolling would be increased gradually in the district.

"At present, we are focusing crime pockets of 11 police stations to arrest proclaimed offenders, court absconders, record holders and other criminals, he said, adding that in second phase, we would target the dens of drug traffickers and bust out their gangs."He said that officials of special branch and CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) would conduct search operations jointly for arrest of miscreants. He said that 6 vehicles have been provided to Millat Town police station in addition to deploying motorcycle squads and Dolphin force to beef up security in this area.

All police officials have been made bound to spend at least 7 hours daily at their duty points and deal the people politely and decently, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Police Law And Order Police Station Vehicles December Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Christians peace-loving people; never involve in e ..

Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Ra ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians ..

Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

3 minutes ago
 US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stim ..

US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Re ..

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Restore Stability

3 minutes ago
 NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.