Confucius Institute agrees to work with Sindh University in research field

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Chinese Confucius Institute, Karachi University led by its director Zhang Xiao Ping Wednesday called on the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and discussed on initiating Chinese language courses and research collaboration. According to the university spokesman, both the academic heads agreed to work together in the field of research and provide the researchers with the opportunity to learn mutually from each other's experiences. Zhang Xiao Ping briefed the Vice Chancellor about the language courses being offered at Confucius Institute, Karachi University and Cadet College Petaro. He said that Chinese language courses were being offered in Karachi and Petaro for the Sindhi youth where the students of University of Sindh could also join.

"We will provide them with a facility of pick and drop and accommodation but the trainees will bear the cost of the books themselves", he said and added, if the Chinese language courses offered at University of Sindh, they could provide teachers for free.

Prof.

Siddique Kalhoro said that the physical classes for teaching Chinese language at present could not be started due to pandemic, however, he said the research collaboration could be undertaken with Confucius Institute and Chinese Universities. He informed that more than 28,000 students were enrolled at the University of Sindh, of them around 4,500 are enjoying dormitory's facility at the campus. The Director Area Study Center Dr.

Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, Dr. Noreen Nazar Soomro, Shao Yin, Mohammad Ali Soomro, Mohammad Burhan Khan, Zheng Hong Juan, Jin Yang, Wang Yujing, Li Wen, Li Bin and Yan Yushan were also present in the meeting. Earlier, the 10 member delegation visited the Area Study Center and discussed with the director of the center about research collaborations and the start of Chinese language courses.