Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal minorities' rights: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has said that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and the Constitution of Pakistan provides complete guarantees for the protection of their rights.

In his special message on National Minorities' Day, Mohsin Naqvi said, "our religion and constitution teach us to treat minorities with kindness and respect". He stated that our Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also emphasized the protection of minorities' rights.

Interior minister said, “Minorities have played a key role in the country’s progress and development. I pay tribute to all minority communities for playing a constructive role in the country's development as their role in this regard cannot be ignored.”

He said, "the government is striving to promote social harmony and egalitarian society". "On this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to take more effective and practical steps to protect the rights of minorities", the minister stressed.