UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coordination Committee Reviews Cleanliness Works Of Storms Water Drains

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:39 PM

Coordination committee reviews cleanliness works of storms water drains

The Coordination Committee constituted for development of Karachi reviewed the progress of various initiatives being taken for development of the city, including cleanliness of nullahs, lifting of garbage, water supply and construction of some important roads, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Coordination Committee constituted for development of Karachi reviewed the progress of various initiatives being taken for development of the city, including cleanliness of nullahs, lifting of garbage, water supply and construction of some important roads, here on Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar along with his team participated in the meeting, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Sindh CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the work on Mahmoodabad Nullah should be started at the earliest so that work taken in hand could be completed at the earliest.

He added that the federal government had authorized the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to utilize seven billion rupees for various cleanliness works of the nullahs and their related assignments.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his team, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Administrator KMC Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, MD SSWMA Zubair Channa and NED Professor Dr Adnan.

Corp Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayyun Aziz, DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that he had assigned the task of survey and preparation of remodeling design of three nullahs, Mahoomabad, Gujjar and Orangi Nullah to the NED University.

The University has submitted a detailed design and remodeling plan of Mahmoodabad Nullah.

The designing and survey of remaining two others nullas would be completed by January 15.

The CM Sindh said that remodeling design Mahmoodabad Nullah had been submitted for approval.

As far as the details of the design were concerned, he said it would affect 319 structures constructed along its embankments.

He added that Mahmoodabad Nullah was six-meter deep at Korangi and the depth kept reducing as it ran down and finally it turned to one meter at Defence upto its termination.

"This is the serious problem to discharge smooth flow of water, '' he said and added "in the proposed remodeling design these defects have been pointed to remove them," he said.

It was pointed out that the federal government had taken up the completion task of K-IV project, therefore all the relevant documents had been handed to the Center.

The federal government had assigned its completion task to the WAPDA, said Asad Umar and vowed to complete the project on priority basis.

The Sindh chief minister pointed out that his government had initiated a 30 MGD scheme to provide water to district South.

The chief minister said that necessary amendments were being made in the law of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for devolving it to city level.

The city of Karachi would have a separate solid waste management board to carry out cleanliness works, he said.

The Sindh Minister for Local Government said that the cleanliness work would sweeping of the roads, from front door collection to Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and then to Landfill Site.

The meeting was told that the contract of cleanliness works of district central and Korangi were being auctioned.

By the end of February, the qualified private firms would be awarded contracts of cleanliness of both the districts, Central and Korangi.

The chief minister told the meeting that meanwhile he was launching a special drive to make the city neat and clean.

The chief minister told the meeting that he was going to launch mega projects, Malir Expressway and ICI bridge remodeling, on PPP mode. These both schemes would reshape the flow of traffic in the city.

He added that he has also released special funds to construct dilapidated roads from Gulbai to Y-junction and the main and internal roads of SITE area.

The meeting decided to speed up cleanliness work of the nullas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Asad Umar Water WAPDA Traffic Progress Nasir Korangi Malir SITE Orangi Inter Services Intelligenc January February Murad Ali Shah All From Government I.C.I. Pakistan Limited GOC (Pak) Limited. Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Uniform educational curriculum to beget single nat ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes Granting Official Status to Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Committed to Hosting US Troops Within Its ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Finishes Building 50-Mile Wall Along Border ..

2 minutes ago

Man Detained for Trying to Set Church in Jerusalem ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission Mulling Ways to Protect EU Bus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.