Coordination committee reviews cleanliness works of storms water drains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Coordination Committee constituted for development of Karachi reviewed the progress of various initiatives being taken for development of the city, including cleanliness of nullahs, lifting of garbage, water supply and construction of some important roads, here on Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar along with his team participated in the meeting, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Sindh CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the work on Mahmoodabad Nullah should be started at the earliest so that work taken in hand could be completed at the earliest.

He added that the federal government had authorized the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to utilize seven billion rupees for various cleanliness works of the nullahs and their related assignments.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his team, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Administrator KMC Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, MD SSWMA Zubair Channa and NED Professor Dr Adnan.

Corp Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayyun Aziz, DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that he had assigned the task of survey and preparation of remodeling design of three nullahs, Mahoomabad, Gujjar and Orangi Nullah to the NED University.

The University has submitted a detailed design and remodeling plan of Mahmoodabad Nullah.

The designing and survey of remaining two others nullas would be completed by January 15.

The CM Sindh said that remodeling design Mahmoodabad Nullah had been submitted for approval.

As far as the details of the design were concerned, he said it would affect 319 structures constructed along its embankments.

He added that Mahmoodabad Nullah was six-meter deep at Korangi and the depth kept reducing as it ran down and finally it turned to one meter at Defence upto its termination.

"This is the serious problem to discharge smooth flow of water, '' he said and added "in the proposed remodeling design these defects have been pointed to remove them," he said.

It was pointed out that the federal government had taken up the completion task of K-IV project, therefore all the relevant documents had been handed to the Center.

The federal government had assigned its completion task to the WAPDA, said Asad Umar and vowed to complete the project on priority basis.

The Sindh chief minister pointed out that his government had initiated a 30 MGD scheme to provide water to district South.

The chief minister said that necessary amendments were being made in the law of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for devolving it to city level.

The city of Karachi would have a separate solid waste management board to carry out cleanliness works, he said.

The Sindh Minister for Local Government said that the cleanliness work would sweeping of the roads, from front door collection to Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and then to Landfill Site.

The meeting was told that the contract of cleanliness works of district central and Korangi were being auctioned.

By the end of February, the qualified private firms would be awarded contracts of cleanliness of both the districts, Central and Korangi.

The chief minister told the meeting that meanwhile he was launching a special drive to make the city neat and clean.

The chief minister told the meeting that he was going to launch mega projects, Malir Expressway and ICI bridge remodeling, on PPP mode. These both schemes would reshape the flow of traffic in the city.

He added that he has also released special funds to construct dilapidated roads from Gulbai to Y-junction and the main and internal roads of SITE area.

The meeting decided to speed up cleanliness work of the nullas.