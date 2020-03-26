Corona can be defeated by staying at homes:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Thursday urged the opposition leaderships to show solidarity with people by helping them in this difficult time, besides supporting the government initiatives to stop the spread of corona virus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Thursday urged the opposition leaderships to show solidarity with people by helping them in this difficult time, besides supporting the government initiatives to stop the spread of corona virus in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the corona virus had engulfed more than 190 countries in merely a few months where the figure numbers of patience is much higher than Pakistan.

Advising the people she said ''There is no other way to stop the spread of corona virus, but to stay at home and maintain social distancing in this difficult time."Replying to a question ,she said the doctors and paramedics who were performing duties to attend corona hit patients, deserved all the praise,because they were facing threat directly.