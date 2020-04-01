UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Outbreak: RCB Sprays Sodium Hypochlorite In Ward 3

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to control the possible spread of coronavirus in cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its campaign launched to spray sodium hypochlorite in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward 3 and covered Saddar, CGH Colony, Chotta Bazar, streets and roads of Gawalmandi area.

He informed all main areas of the ward including mosques were sprayed during the campaign.

The campaign was being supervised and monitored by Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti.

Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of the ward were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding, all out efforts were being made and different cantt areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on dailybasis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease.

The board was also washing different RCB areas with chlorine mixed water, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

