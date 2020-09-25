Corps Commander Karachi witnesses troops' training exercise in Salahpat, Rahim Yar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz witnessed training exercise of troops in Salahpat and Rahim Yar Khan.

The troops from Karachi and Panu Aqil garrison participated in Field exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Corps Commander appreciated troops for their operational readiness and training standards .