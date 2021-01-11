UrduPoint.com
Country’ Enemies Are Attempting To Create Unrest Through Sectarianism, Says Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Minister says major cities of the country have been put on high alert after enemies’ targeted plan of unrest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said enemies of the country were attempting to create unrest through sectarianism hence major cities had been put on high alert.

Shiekh Rasheed said the terrorists had recently been arrested from Bhara Kahu and Sargodha.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv on Monday.

The Interior Minister said that for the first time in history of the country, the government had signed agreement in black and white with the Hazara Community and their demands would be fulfilled.

He stated that investigation into killing of Usama Satti was going on and that the culprits had already been arrested after registration of case under strict clauses of the law.

Commenting on the PDM, he said his prediction came true as the opposition neither has plan to tender resignations from the assemblies, nor they are going to boycot Senate and bye elections.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on the corruption cases against leaders of the opposition.

On other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India was backing terrorists in Pakistan and acting as a spoiler in the Afghan peace process.

In a statement on Monday, he said Pakistan presented before the world community the irrefutable evidence about Indian terrorism.

He said they would continue to expose the true face of India before the world and in this regard they were in contact with our friends at the level of the UN and Security Council. The Foreign Minister said India is bent upon destroying the peace of the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan would engage with the new US administration after the New US President Joe Biden takes oath of office on 20th of this month. He said he would also write a letter to the new US Secretary of State.

