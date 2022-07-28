Country Representative of a Chinese group calls on Sindh Irrigation Minister

The Country Representative of China Gezhouba Group Company limited, Pakistan Branch Miss Hong Na along with his team has called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office at Clifton here on Thursday

The Deputy Director business Development China Gezhouba Group Company limited, Zain Tariq and Chaudhary Zia were also present during the meeting, said a statement.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro and Miss Hong Na discussed about the progress of Rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage and possibilities of future co-operation in details.

The China's Gezhouba Group Company vowed to provide technical support in the project and assured full cooperation and assistance.