UrduPoint.com

Country Representative Of A Chinese Group Calls On Sindh Irrigation Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Country Representative of a Chinese group calls on Sindh Irrigation Minister

The Country Representative of China Gezhouba Group Company limited, Pakistan Branch Miss Hong Na along with his team has called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office at Clifton here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Country Representative of China Gezhouba Group Company limited, Pakistan Branch Miss Hong Na along with his team has called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office at Clifton here on Thursday.

The Deputy Director business Development China Gezhouba Group Company limited, Zain Tariq and Chaudhary Zia were also present during the meeting, said a statement.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro and Miss Hong Na discussed about the progress of Rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage and possibilities of future co-operation in details.

The China's Gezhouba Group Company vowed to provide technical support in the project and assured full cooperation and assistance.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business China Company Sukkur Progress

Recent Stories

Govt committed to unlock full economic, connectivi ..

Govt committed to unlock full economic, connectivity potential of CPEC: PM

1 minute ago
 Food authority organizes training on edible oil fo ..

Food authority organizes training on edible oil fortification process

1 minute ago
 Indiscriminate action to be taken against drug ped ..

Indiscriminate action to be taken against drug peddlers: DIG Hazara

1 minute ago
 Govt focuses on screening, treatment facilities fo ..

Govt focuses on screening, treatment facilities for hepatitis-free Pakistan by 2 ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing at 40,276 points 28 July 2022

1 hour ago
 NHA continues efforts to ensure road networks usab ..

NHA continues efforts to ensure road networks usability in monsoon rains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.