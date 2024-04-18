Open Menu

Court Adjourns Reference Against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM

An Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Nooriabad Power Project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah till June 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Nooriabad Power Project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah till June 26.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference wherein CM Murad Ali Shah and others appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that the trial could not be proceeded in the references in light of the directions of the top court. The reference was transferred to another court but later it was returned to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case for a long time period as his clients had to come from Karachi.

The court observed that it would wait for the final verdict of the top court and then adjourned the case till June 26.

