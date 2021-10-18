UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Monday awarded life imprisonment to two accused and twelve years imprisonment to two others in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Monday awarded life imprisonment to two accused and twelve years imprisonment to two others in a murder case.

According to details, the four accused, namely Arshad Mehmood, Javed Iqbal, Tariq Mehmood and Tahir Mehmood, had killed the victim Mazhar during a firing incident in the Kahutta area in 2020.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Court awarded life imprisonment to Arshad Mehmood and Javed Iqbal, while ten years imprisonment was awarded to Tariq Mehmood and two years imprisonment to Tahir Mehmood.

