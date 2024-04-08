Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment In Drugs Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 08:25 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Shakeel Sadiq was found guilty of possessing 1,430 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Beroni police in 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.
