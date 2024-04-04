Court Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others In PA Illegal Appointments Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, during which the Adiala Jail officials did not produce the former chief minister. However, the officials submitted a medical report of Parvez Elahi, stating that he was admitted to the hospital for treatment and unable to travel. As a result, the court postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing of the illegal appointments case until April 18.
It is worth mentioning that the court had summoned all accused for indictment on April 4 in the previous hearing, but Parvez Elahi could not be produced.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed.
The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.
Meanwhile, an accountability court also delayed the indictment of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the case proceedings, wherein Parvez Elahi was not produced. The jail officials submitted a medical report of Parvez Elahi, stating that he was admitted to the hospital and unable to travel.
The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as chief minister of Punjab.
It is worth mentioning here that Moonis Elahi had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case due to continuous absence.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam's dream of safe Punjab on its way to completion10 minutes ago
-
Achakzai hold former VC for varsity financial crisis20 minutes ago
-
ECP refuses JUI-F candidate's pea for recounting vote in NA-26620 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding supply of drinking water, shortage of water in downstream29 minutes ago
-
Expected reduction in flour prices29 minutes ago
-
Leopard injures 2 women among 5 in IIOJK town29 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends victory notification of Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala30 minutes ago
-
FoC to extend healthcare facilities to poor heart patients30 minutes ago
-
Railways ensures smooth Eid operations amidst ample fuel reserves30 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan congratulates newly-elect JI Ameer30 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman on becoming JI chief40 minutes ago
-
One fatality, multiple injuries in Attock incidents50 minutes ago