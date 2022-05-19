UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Application For Age Determination Of Dua Zehra

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 10:47 PM

A local court on Thursday dismissed an application for age determination of Dua Zehra, the missing Karachi girl who married of her choice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday dismissed an application for age determination of Dua Zehra, the missing Karachi girl who married of her choice.

A judicial magistrate heard the application filed by an investigation officer belonging to Karachi police.

During the proceedings, the court observed that it could not allow medical examination for age determination of Dua Zahra without her consent.

The court noted that it could only allow medical examination of any girl with her consent.

The court observed that Dua Zehra was not present in the court. The investigation officer filed the application without any reason, therefore, the same is dismissed, it added.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed a complaint filed by Dua Zahra against her father and cousin over non-prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra went missing from a neighborhood in Karachi last month. Her family approached police hours after the incident and appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

Lahore police recovered the girl from Okara on April 26 who reported to have married to Zaheer Ahmed by her 'own will'. The girl was produced in the court which allowed her to go wherever she wanted.

