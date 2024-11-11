Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail For Saddique Anjum In Social Media Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Court extends interim bail for Saddique Anjum in social media case

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Saddique Anjum, accused of running a social media campaign against the Judge Humayun Dilawar until November 23, while calling for arguments in the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Saddique Anjum, accused of running a social media campaign against the Judge Humayun Dilawar until November 23, while calling for arguments in the next hearing.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard a pre-arrest bail request from Siddique Anjum, who faces allegations of launching an online campaign against Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Anjum appeared in court with his legal team, facing arguments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor.

The FIA’s prosecutor informed the court that Anjum had previously secured protective bail from the Peshawar High Court, which initially protected him from arrest. However, the Islamabad court was urged to reconsider Anjum’s bail status in light of new arguments, despite the protective order from Peshawar.

In response, Anjum’s lawyer argued that the FIA was presenting misleading information. According to the defense, Anjum's protective bail from the Peshawar High Court covers unspecified cases, not the specific charges in Islamabad. Anjum’s lawyer highlighted that the Peshawar High Court had issued an “omnibus bail” order, valid until November 21, protecting him in various unknown cases.

To support their stance, the defense team presented the Peshawar High Court order in court.

Following these discussions, the court decided to extend the interim bail for Anjum until November 23 and set the date for the next hearing, where further arguments will be presented.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Peshawar Peshawar High Court Social Media Federal Investigation Agency November From Court

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

2 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

3 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

3 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

3 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

3 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

18 minutes ago
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

18 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

18 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

24 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

24 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan