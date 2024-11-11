Court Extends Interim Bail For Saddique Anjum In Social Media Case
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Saddique Anjum, accused of running a social media campaign against the Judge Humayun Dilawar until November 23, while calling for arguments in the next hearing.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard a pre-arrest bail request from Siddique Anjum, who faces allegations of launching an online campaign against Judge Humayun Dilawar.
Anjum appeared in court with his legal team, facing arguments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor.
The FIA’s prosecutor informed the court that Anjum had previously secured protective bail from the Peshawar High Court, which initially protected him from arrest. However, the Islamabad court was urged to reconsider Anjum’s bail status in light of new arguments, despite the protective order from Peshawar.
In response, Anjum’s lawyer argued that the FIA was presenting misleading information. According to the defense, Anjum's protective bail from the Peshawar High Court covers unspecified cases, not the specific charges in Islamabad. Anjum’s lawyer highlighted that the Peshawar High Court had issued an “omnibus bail” order, valid until November 21, protecting him in various unknown cases.
To support their stance, the defense team presented the Peshawar High Court order in court.
Following these discussions, the court decided to extend the interim bail for Anjum until November 23 and set the date for the next hearing, where further arguments will be presented.
