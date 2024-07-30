Court Grants Judicial Remand To Raoof Hassan, Others
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hassan and several others to jail on judicial remand.
Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti also approved a two-day physical remand for the PTI International Media Coordinator, Waqas Ahmed Janjua, handing him over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The case, filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) against Rauf Hassan and others. The accused were produced in court following the completion of their physical remand.
During the hearing, FIA prosecutor Sheikh Amir requested a five-day physical remand. The court ordered a medical check-up for Raoof Hassan at the request of the PTI lawyer. However, the court denied the FIA's request for a five-day remand and instead sent Raoof Hassan and others to jail on judicial remand.
Later, Waqas Ahmed Janjua was also presented before the court. The FIA prosecutor sought a ten-day physical remand, explaining that an FIR had been registered based on Janjua's disclosures.
The court rejected the plea and granted the FIA a two-day physical remand for Ahmed Waqas Janjua.
