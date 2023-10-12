Court summons Parvez Elahi for Oct 23 in money-laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

A special court (Central) on Thursday summoned former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for October 23 in a money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A special court (Central) on Thursday summoned former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for October 23 in a money-laundering case.

The court ordered for producing Parvez Elahi after bringing him from jail. The court ordered the authorities concerned to ensure compliance of the orders. The court also summoned Parvez Elahi's son Moonis Elahi in personal capacity on the next date of hearing.

Special Court (Central ) Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh conducted the proceedings of the money-laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Parvez Elahi and his son.

During the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Moonis Elahi appeared and submitted his power of attorney. He pleaded with the court to avoid from taking any strict measure till appearance of Moonis Elahi or his representative.

However, the court observed that appearance of the accused was mandatory in the criminal cases and directed the counsel to produce Moonis Elahi on the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for accused Amir Sohail over non-appearance in the matter.