COVID-19: CAA Lauded For Timely Delivery Of Convalescent Blood Plasma From Karachi To Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar Thursday lauded Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for timely delivery of convalescent blood plasma from Karachi to Peshawar to treat critical coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

"The complex has acknowledged the efforts and support of CAA officials at Bacha Khan International Airport for timely responding to the hospital admin and saving the lives of critical COVID-19 patients," an Aviation Division spokesman, in a news release, said.

In a letter of thanks to Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy, hospital director Dr Faisal Shahzad said after the COVID-19 pandemic the medical complex had signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi for the clinical trial of convalescent plasma therapy.

"In this regard, the hospital approached the CAA at Bacha Khan International Airport with the request to help the hospital in saving lives of the coronavirus patients. The CAA responded positively in bringing plasma from Karachi and timely delivering the precious cargo to the hospital."

More Stories From Pakistan

