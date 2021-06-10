UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 13 More Patients, Infects 675 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 675 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,196 and 675 new cases emerged when 13,245 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 13 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,196 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,245 samples were tested which detected 675 cases that constituted 5.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,249,424 tests have been conducted against which 326,396 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.1 percent or 297,546 patients have recovered, including 725 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,654 patients were under treatment, of them 22,899 were in home isolation, 19 at isolation centers and 736 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 682 patients were stated to be critical, including 65 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 675 new cases, 428 have been detected from Karachi, including 113 from East, 78 Korangi, 77 South, 75 Central, 51 Malir and 34 West. Hyderabad has 55, Dadu 26, Sujawal 23, Jamshoro 17, Badin 16, Kashmore 10, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 9 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 8, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 7 each, Kairpur , Thatta, Umerkot and Sukkur 5 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, Ghotki, Kamber, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad 1 each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow standard operating procedures.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

13 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

25 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

26 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

82,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.