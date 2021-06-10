COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 675 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,196 and 675 new cases emerged when 13,245 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 13 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,196 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,245 samples were tested which detected 675 cases that constituted 5.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,249,424 tests have been conducted against which 326,396 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.1 percent or 297,546 patients have recovered, including 725 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,654 patients were under treatment, of them 22,899 were in home isolation, 19 at isolation centers and 736 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 682 patients were stated to be critical, including 65 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 675 new cases, 428 have been detected from Karachi, including 113 from East, 78 Korangi, 77 South, 75 Central, 51 Malir and 34 West. Hyderabad has 55, Dadu 26, Sujawal 23, Jamshoro 17, Badin 16, Kashmore 10, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 9 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 8, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 7 each, Kairpur , Thatta, Umerkot and Sukkur 5 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, Ghotki, Kamber, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad 1 each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow standard operating procedures.