COVID-19 Claims 20 More Patients, Infects 756 Others In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 756 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 20 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,136 while 756 new cases emerged when 14,369 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 20 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,136 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,369 samples were tested which detected 756 cases that constituted 5.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,194,432 tests have been conducted against which 323,811 were diagnosed positive for the virus, of them 91 percent or 294,836 patients have recovered, including 579 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,839 patients were under treatment, of them 22,941 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 873 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 816 patients were stated to be critical, including 81 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 756 new cases, 398 have been detected from Karachi, including 164 from East, 130 Central, 58 South, , 26 Korangi, 16 West and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 41, Thatta 29, Jamshoro 25, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan 21 each, Matiari 20, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Shaheed Benazirabad 16 each, Mirpurkhas 15, Dadu and Nausheroferoze 14 each, Ghotki 12, Khairpur and Sanghar 11 each, Sujawal 10, Kamber and Umerkot 7 each, Larkana 5 and Kashmore 4.

The chief minister urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

