COVID-19 Situation Claims 6 Lives, Infects 222 Others

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:17 PM

COVID-19 situation claims 6 lives, infects 222 others

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2562 and 222 new cases emerged when 8448 samples were tested in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2562 and 222 new cases emerged when 8448 samples were tested in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2562 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

The CM said that 8448 tests were conducted against which 222 new cases were detected.

He added that so far 1,491,784 samples had been tested all over the province which diagnosed 140,756 cases, of them 95 percent or 133,474 patients recovered, including 282 overnight.

According to the chief minister, currently 4720 patients are under treatment, of them 4380 are in home isolation, six at Isolation Centers and 334 at different hospitals.

The condition of 188 patients is stated to be critical, including 25 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 222 new cases, 136 have been detected from Karachi, including 56 from East, 45 South, 13 Malir, 12 central, 10 korangi. Thatta and Hyderabad have seven cases each, Jamshoro and Sukkur six each, Naushehroferoze five, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar four each, Dadu three, Jacobabad and Matiari two each, Kambar, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow SOPs to stay safe.

