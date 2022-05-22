UrduPoint.com

CPO Dismisses 2 Police Officials Over Corruption Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CPO dismisses 2 police officials over corruption charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has dismissed two police officials on charge of abuse of powers and corruption.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi was appointed as new CPO Faisalabad and after taking charge of his office the CPO directed the police officials as well as officers to improve their performance and bring laurel for the department.

He also warned them that strict action would be taken without any discrimination against those who would be found involved in any kind of corruption, abuse of powers, negligence, lethargy or delinquency.

The CPO received complaints that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Fateh Sher and Constable Majid Mushtaq were involved in abuse of powers and corruption.

Therefore, taking serious notice, the CPO removed both police officials from service and further action was be underway, spokesman added.

Pakistan

