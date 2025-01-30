City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar suspended SHO New Multan Shafiq Ahmad for torturing an elderly man after Regional Police Officer (RPO) took notice of the incident.

A video circulating on social media platforms showed an elderly man driving motorcycle slowly on the side of the road as a convoy under strict police security passed by speedily. Police had stopped traffic on the road for the convoy. Upon noticing the old man riding motorcycle, the SHO grabbed his collar in anger and pulled him down from the slow moving bike bringing the old man and his bike down. As the old man rose up with his collar still in police officer's hand, the cop took him to some distance and pushed him away uttering some words.

CPO deputed SP City division Hassan Raza Khakhi to probe the matter and submit report.

Spokespersons of RPO and CPO said that no one in police force can be allowed to abuse authority and warned that strict departmental action would be taken against official on misbehaving with people to enforce rule of law.

Police is duty bound to protect and serve the people, the police officers said and reiterated pledge to protect the rights of people, the spokespersons said.

According to social media post, a cricket team convoy was passing from the road when the incident happened.

The SHO has been suspended and sent to police lines.