Crack Down On Commercial Use Of Residential Buildings In Wah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Wah Cantonment board (WCB) enforcement team initiated a crackdown on the utilization of residential buildings for commercial activities on Monday.
Acting in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive, WCB officials took action against illegal shops and other commercial properties operating in residential areas.
These buildings will be sealed in the first phase, with their leases being canceled in the second phase. A total of 423 residential premises have been identified for illegal commercial use, leading to tax evasion and losses to the national treasury.
Cantonment Executive Officer Ms.
Maria Jabeen Khan informed the media that 203 premises in Lalarukh and 220 others in Gulistan Colony, 9-F market, Officer Colony, Liaq Ali Chowk, 15-G market, and Anwar Chowk have been identified for illegal commercial activities.
These include schools, colleges, academies, shops, markets, hospitals, and beauty parlors. Khan criticized trade unions for encouraging people to flout the law instead of fulfilling their responsibilities.
In response to inquiries, she stated that notices would be issued to all properties categorized as non-conforming users to cease business activities in residential buildings.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No new taxes in Punjab budget : minister57 seconds ago
-
SSP investigation emphases need to apprehend wanted criminals59 seconds ago
-
Senior villager shot dead during Fajr prayer11 minutes ago
-
'Suthra Punjab Program' in full swing in Zafarwal11 minutes ago
-
5 arrested for Hundi business11 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK, urges UN to intervene for Kashmir resolution20 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar voices concern over decision taken by Indian govt extending ban on JKLF in IIOJK20 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat starts20 minutes ago
-
Best facilities await Vaisaikhi Mela visitors20 minutes ago
-
Minister for provision of textbooks to students by beginning of new academic year20 minutes ago
-
Ration bags delivered to 49,498 people21 minutes ago
-
Spring floral festival; Sukkur IBA showcasing nature's beauty21 minutes ago