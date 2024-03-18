Crack down on commercial use of residential buildings in Wah

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Wah Cantonment board (WCB) enforcement team initiated a crackdown on the utilization of residential buildings for commercial activities on Monday.

Acting in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive, WCB officials took action against illegal shops and other commercial properties operating in residential areas.

These buildings will be sealed in the first phase, with their leases being canceled in the second phase. A total of 423 residential premises have been identified for illegal commercial use, leading to tax evasion and losses to the national treasury.

Cantonment Executive Officer Ms.

Maria Jabeen Khan informed the media that 203 premises in Lalarukh and 220 others in Gulistan Colony, 9-F market, Officer Colony, Liaq Ali Chowk, 15-G market, and Anwar Chowk have been identified for illegal commercial activities.

These include schools, colleges, academies, shops, markets, hospitals, and beauty parlors. Khan criticized trade unions for encouraging people to flout the law instead of fulfilling their responsibilities.

In response to inquiries, she stated that notices would be issued to all properties categorized as non-conforming users to cease business activities in residential buildings.