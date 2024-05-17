- Home
Crackdown Against Criminals Continue,11 Suspects Arrested; Bikes, Phones, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Larkana police arrested 11 suspects from different areas and seized weapons, hashish, two motorcycles, cash and mobile phones on Friday while conducting operations against criminals.
According to the report, Neoudero police arrested three accuseds including Imran Khokhar with a revolver and bullets, Waqar Khokhar with a revolver and bullets and Mir Hasan Mangi with 200 grams of hashish, Rashid Makool with three kg of hashish, Abdul Sattar Makool with 2 kg of hashish.
Walid Police arrested five accused involved in the hotel brawl case which included Muhammad Salah, Saddam, Irfan, Azam and Mansab Mirani.
On the other hand, DCSP Hyderi, Paras Bakhrani recovered a stolen motorcycle of Gul Hasan Brohi, the stolen money and mobile phones.
