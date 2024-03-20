Crackdown Against Elements Involved In Fake Medicines Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Crackdown against elements involved in the sale of fake medicines with as many as five medical stores sealed during a raid by the FIA Composite Circle Mardan on Wednesday.
According to details, given by the FIA spokesman, major operations of FIA Composite Circle Mardan were conducted. The main operations team was headed by Deputy Director Naeem Khan along with Inspector Karpal Sono and other officials of the FIA.
He said, a total of 5 medical stores were sealed for involvement in the sale of unregistered and fake medicines. Raiding operations were conducted with DRAP officials in different areas of Malakand Road Mardan, Opposite THQ Takht Bhai, and Main Bazar Shergarh Mardan, the FIA spokesman said.
During the raids, a huge amount of suspected fake drugs were recovered and during the raids, fake drops were also recovered. The said medical stores have been sealed by the FIA officials on the spot.
The suspected drugs were sealed on the spot and handed over to the drug inspector for laboratory tests, FIA spokesman said, adding, an inquiry has been registered against the arrested accused.
FIR will be registered in the light of the results of the drug testing laboratory, the official said.
