Crackdown Continues In The Light Of The Orders Of The Federal Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) On the directive of the Federal Interior Minister, major operations of FIA Kohat Zone, elements involved in electricity theft and sale of fake drugs were arrested here on Thursday.

During the crackdown Illegal electricity connections were disconnected from Hangu Road Kohat and electricity was being stolen by connecting a wire to the direct line at the service station, FIA spokesman said.

Illegal connections have been canceled by PESCO officials, FIA spokesman said. Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply have been seized and further legal action will be taken against the accused in the light of Pesco's technical report, FIA official said.

The spokesman said that FIA is also tightening the grips against the elements involved in the sale of fake medicines and raids operations on several medical stores located in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat, involved in the sale of fake medicines.

During the raids, a large quantity of suspected fake medicines were sealed on the spot, FIA official said, adding, the suspected drugs were handed over to the drug inspector for laboratory testing.

Inquiries have been registered against the accused and further legal action will be taken in the light of the report of DRAP officials, FIA spokesman said.

