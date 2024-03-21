Crackdown Continues In The Light Of The Orders Of The Federal Interior Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) On the directive of the Federal Interior Minister, major operations of FIA Kohat Zone, elements involved in electricity theft and sale of fake drugs were arrested here on Thursday.
During the crackdown Illegal electricity connections were disconnected from Hangu Road Kohat and electricity was being stolen by connecting a wire to the direct line at the service station, FIA spokesman said.
Illegal connections have been canceled by PESCO officials, FIA spokesman said. Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply have been seized and further legal action will be taken against the accused in the light of Pesco's technical report, FIA official said.
The spokesman said that FIA is also tightening the grips against the elements involved in the sale of fake medicines and raids operations on several medical stores located in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat, involved in the sale of fake medicines.
During the raids, a large quantity of suspected fake medicines were sealed on the spot, FIA official said, adding, the suspected drugs were handed over to the drug inspector for laboratory testing.
Inquiries have been registered against the accused and further legal action will be taken in the light of the report of DRAP officials, FIA spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO Lahore reviews women, children related cases7 minutes ago
-
ETPB terms news of temple demolition in Swabi baseless7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs DDC meeting7 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police resolve robbery case, arrest suspect17 minutes ago
-
Secretary opens free health facility under health card17 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian Airlines getting overwhelming response in Pakistan: Envoy17 minutes ago
-
A farewell ceremony held to bid farewell to Tank’s DPO27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not invaded Afghanistan but acted against terrorists' hideouts: FO27 minutes ago
-
DC applauds Danish School Hasilpur for academic achievements27 minutes ago
-
50 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 20 kg charras, 166 liters liquor37 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers, ten gamblers detained47 minutes ago
-
Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive57 minutes ago