Crackdown Launched Against Vehicles With Tinted Glasses Ahead Of Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The traffic police on Thursday launched a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and motorcycles without number plates in order to tighten security during Muharram.

According to police spokesman, the security has been beefed up in light of directives of the District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood to avert any untoward situation during upcoming holy month of Muharram.

Accordingly, DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gillani along with Incharge Traffi Qaiser Siyal, initiated a campaign against vehicles with tinted glasses, without number plates or bearing fancy number plates.

On the first day of the campaign, the challans were issued to dozens of vehicles and motorcycles.

The DSP Traffic said that the action against vehicles with tinted glasses and without number plates motorcycles was initiated as these could be used in terrorist activities, especially during Muharram.

He urged upon the citizens to cooperate with the police in order to maintain peace in the city.

