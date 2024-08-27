Open Menu

CS KP Shows Solidarity With Martyrs Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

CS KP shows solidarity with martyrs families

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed profound sympathies with families of four security personnel who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Tirah valley of Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed profound sympathies with families of four security personnel who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Tirah valley of Khyber District.

In his message, the Chief Secretary KP expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for high places in Heaven for the souls of the martyrs. He also prayed for fortitude to the affected families to bear the loss with patience.

The Chief Secretary also paid tributes to the valor of the security force during the operation and killing more than two dozen of terrorists.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan