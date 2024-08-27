CS KP shows solidarity with martyrs families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed profound sympathies with families of four security personnel who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Tirah valley of Khyber District.

In his message, the Chief Secretary KP expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for high places in Heaven for the souls of the martyrs. He also prayed for fortitude to the affected families to bear the loss with patience.

The Chief Secretary also paid tributes to the valor of the security force during the operation and killing more than two dozen of terrorists.