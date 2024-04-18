CS Reviews Measures For By-election To Be Held On 21 & 24 In Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan chaired a meeting on Thursday in connection with preparations for by-elections and re-elections in various districts of the province to be held on April 21 & 24.
The measures taken for re-election and by-elections in some Constituencies were reviewed in the meeting.
Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid, Afridi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Secretary Local Government Noor Ahmed Pirkani while the respective Deputy Commissioners and other relevant officials participated through video link.
The meeting was informed that fou circles including Kohlu, Killa Abdullah PB- 50 complete while Khuzdar PB- 20 and Lasbella PB-22 on by-elections would be held at 100 polling stations in Khuzdar, 129 in Lasbela, 125 in Killa Abdullah and four polling stations in Kohlu on April 21 and 24.
On this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that the provincial government was fully prepared to conduct transparent and peaceful elections in the districts.
He also directed to ensure the deployment of staff, provision of required facilities at the polling stations, provision of transport and security as well as timely completion of all arrangements for the elections.
He urged that the political parties and candidates should cooperate with the district administration in this regard so that peaceful and fair and transparent elections were possible.
Chief Secretary directed that the availability of all facilities including water, washrooms, electricity and others should be ensured at the polling stations.
He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at all polling stations on the instructions of the Election Commission.
He said that the provincial government would ensure the provision of funds to the administration for transport.
Chief Secretary said that for the peaceful conduct of the elections, police, additional force of Levies and FC would be deployed for the security of the polling stations for maintaining peace in the areas.
