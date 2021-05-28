CTD exposes newly formed terrorist network, arrests three of MQM-L

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed exposing a big terrorism network of MQM-London formed in the province by arresting three alleged terrorists belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed exposing a big terrorism network of MQM-London formed in the province by arresting three alleged terrorists belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad.

The CTD with the assistance of a Federal intelligence agency arrested three Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Indian intelligence agency RAW trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades, said a news release.

Accused Naeem Ahmed, on the instructions of party high command from abroad, had formed six member gang, for killing opponents and for terrorist activities. Naeem, who belong to Hyderabad, was a senior most party activist and Joint In-charge of Sindh Organizing Committee. He had been arrested several times earlier and had been to jail for his involvement in cases of bomb blasts, terrorism and others.

Accused Imran, also a senior most party activist and former Sector In-charge, Zonal Member and UC Chairman, had been involved in attacks on Police Station, killing police personnel and others.

He had also been to jail.

RAW trained militant Aleemuddin, a senior activist of APMSO, had been arrested and sent to jail for his involvement in killing police personnel by firing on police mobiles and other crimes. Number of terrorism cases against him were already underway.

They had came from Hyderabad to kill opponents and confessed that they had been directed by party high command from South Africa to run the newly formed network from interior parts of Sindh for which they had brought arms and ammo to Karachi.

A Kalashnikov, two pistols along with rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Teams had been formed to apprehend their other accomplices and further investigations were underway.