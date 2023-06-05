CTP initiates training session for women to ride motorbike

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig has initiated a motorbike riding training session for women at the Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving School, Traffic Police Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig has initiated a motorbike riding training session for women at the Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving School, Traffic Police Headquarters.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said the CTP was holding a training session for women visiting to learn how to ride a motorcycle at Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving School of Traffic Police. Complete training was being given to women to ride a motorcycle following road safety and traffic rules, he added.

CTO Taimoor Khan said that the aim of Women on Wheel and Ride for Change was to empower women in normal life to make them more confident and independent, he added. "If women become empowered, a clear change will be visible in the society," he added.

He further said that the role of women was very imperative for social development.

For admission, the people could get guidance from the traffic headquarters driving school or traffic police helpline, he remarked.