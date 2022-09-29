UrduPoint.com

Curb Dengue To Save Country, Urge Speakers

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Curb dengue to save country, urge speakers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar called upon people to play their role in curbing the dengue disease to save the country under the ongoing campaign.

They were speaking at a seminar, organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex here on Thursday, to create awareness about dengue spread and measures to curb it by keeping environment clean and free of dengue mosquito.

Addressing the seminar, Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said students could play most effective role in creating awareness about dengue and the methods to control it. He said students had always played most crucial role in bringing about change in any society.

Dengue Experts Group Advisory Group Chairman Dr Tanvirul islam told the audience that it was very important that educational institutions should continue holding awareness seminars on different issues and diseases like dengue and coronavirus.

He said the country could not overcome the current wave of dengue without running an effective campaign against it.

Physician consultant Dr Ghulam Rehmani said people should carry out medical treatment with the help of qualified doctors if they catch dengue fever, and they should not go for layman's advices.

A special documentary was shown to the audience and spread of dengue virus and the methods to curb it.

Unique Group senior management members, teaching staff, students and parents attended the event.

