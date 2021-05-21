UrduPoint.com
Curfew, Other Restrictions To Prevent March In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have imposed curfew and other restrictions to prevent the march and prayer meetings already announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had called for a complete shutdown and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar, today, to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference had also given the call for the shutdown on the occasion.

Srinagar-based media reports said that the authorities have decided to strictly enforce corona curfew on May 21, marking Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone's martyrdom anniversaries.

The reports citing official sources said that Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar held meeting with all DIGs and SSPs through virtual mode to take stock of the situation.

"It was decided that police shall enforce strictest corona curfew tomorrow (21 May)," the officials said.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, besides the shutdown and march, an extensive campaign was launched on social media, which would continue till 21st May (today) to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris. Posters and banners will also be displayed all across the occupied territory. Prayer meetings will be held all across the territory, today.

The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world are going to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings today. Special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remained under house arrest on his father's martyrdom anniversary. He had been under illegal and arbitrary house arrest since August 5, 2019.

