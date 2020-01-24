Cylinder explosion kills woman,injures four in Karak

A woman was killed while four children sustained critical injuries as a gas cylinder exploded near Karak on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while four children sustained critical injuries as a gas cylinder exploded near Karak on Friday.

According to police and rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as the woman turned on the cylinder to prepare breakfast for the children, a private news channel reported.

The cylinder blew up and killed the woman on spot while children were badly burnt, the rescue team rushed on the accident scene to shift body for the medico-legal process and injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, they further stated.

People should purchase the cylinder from the authentic dealers and be extra cautious while using these appliances at home, a police official suggested.