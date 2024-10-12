Dacoit Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered a stolen car here on Saturday.
SHO Sadar police Dunyapur, Rai Nazakat, said that the outlaws had taken away a car from a taxi driver of Multan.
The police traced and arrested the gang with the help of latest technology and human intelligence and recovered the car.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz handed over the car to the owner.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz reiterated that the Primary goal of the police force is to protect the public and resolve their issues. He emphasized that Lodhran Police will continue to take strict action against dacoity and other criminal activities, ensuring the safety and security of the district’s residents.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LGH advances urological treatment with modern technology2 minutes ago
-
SDPOs, SHOs inspect security at mosques2 minutes ago
-
PM visits Jinnah Convention Center to review preparations for upcoming SCO Summit12 minutes ago
-
MCL intensifies crackdown on illegal parking mafia22 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, 10 cases for overpricing essentials22 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers arrested22 minutes ago
-
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram29 minutes ago
-
KP govt provides tents, water to Jirga participants42 minutes ago
-
Transparency International release recommendations for Pakistan’s First Carbon Credits Guidelines52 minutes ago
-
KP decides restarting work on Rs16b Safe City Project52 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on 5 districts of Punjab1 hour ago
-
MDA launches cleanup operation1 hour ago