Dacoit gang busted

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered a stolen car here on Saturday.

SHO Sadar police Dunyapur, Rai Nazakat, said that the outlaws had taken away a car from a taxi driver of Multan.

The police traced and arrested the gang with the help of latest technology and human intelligence and recovered the car.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz handed over the car to the owner.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz reiterated that the Primary goal of the police force is to protect the public and resolve their issues. He emphasized that Lodhran Police will continue to take strict action against dacoity and other criminal activities, ensuring the safety and security of the district’s residents.