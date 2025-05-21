Danyal Ch Felicitate Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhary has extended congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.
Danyal praised the Cabinet decision, saying, "This honor reflects Asim Munir’s unwavering commitment to the country's defence and stability. His strategic vision has been pivotal in safeguarding the nation’s interests."
In a statement, Danyal lauded Asim Munir delivering a decisive response to the enemy and thwarting its nefarious designs.
"Pakistan Army under the leadership of Asim Munir has demonstrated marvelous courage and valour during the decisive response to India", he said.
