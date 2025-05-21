E-auction System Completes Bidding For Cattle Markets In Lahore, Multan Divisions
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In line with the Punjab government’s commitment to promoting e-governance and transparency in public dealings, the Local Government Department has successfully concluded the online auction process for cattle markets in the Lahore and Multan divisions through a newly introduced IT-based e-auction system.
Conducted under the supervision of the Punjab Cattle Market Management Company (PCMMC), the digital bidding attracted considerable interest, resulting in bids worth billions of rupees. The Shahpur Kanjran cattle market in Lahore received the highest bid of Rs. 1.5 billion, submitted by Tayyab Manzoor Tarrar. The Qureshi Group secured two major contracts, placing a bid of Rs. 486.7 million for the Model Cattle Market in Sheikhupura and Rs. 1.571 billion for the Jaswantgarh cattle market.
Other markets that received successful bids include those in Pattoki, Safdarabad, Nankana Sahib, Luddan, Machiwal, Jamlera, Khanewal, Dunyapur, Jalalpur, Gaggo, Vehari Stadium, and Tibba Sultan. For the Multan division, the reserve price for 10 cattle markets was set at Rs. 1.176 billion, while the total received bids amounted to Rs.
2.637 billion—far exceeding expectations.
According to the Local Government Department, the successful implementation of the e-auction system in Lahore and Multan is a testament to the benefits of digital governance. Officials stated that the transparent process not only helps eliminate corruption but also enhances government revenue and public trust.
The next phase of the e-auction will cover cattle markets in the Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur divisions on May 22, followed by Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions on May 23. In total, 112 cattle markets across nine divisions are being auctioned through this system.
The Secretary of the Local Government Department remarked that the success of the e-auction initiative in Lahore and Multan highlights the system’s integrity, fairness, and modern approach. He added that this model represents a significant step toward establishing a corruption-free, accountable, and efficiently managed cattle market network, with plans underway to replicate the system in other public service sectors.
